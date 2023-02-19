Quarterly crime stats: '2022 characterised by senseless killings,' says Saftu

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday released crime statistics for the third quarter of 2022/2023, which showed an increase in murder, rape, and other serious contact crimes.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) said the latest crime statistics continue to paint a harrowing picture of the situation in the country, adding that it’s alarmed by the rising levels of crime and violence.

On Friday, Police Minister Bheki Cele released the statistics for the third quarter of 2022/2023 which showed an increase in murder, rape, and other serious contact crimes.

The minister said 7, 555 murders were reported during the period under review, which covers October to December last year.

This equates to 82 murders a day, up from 74 a day during the same period the previous year.

The federation union's national spokesperson Trevor Shaku said Saftu believes that the more socio-economic conditions worsen for the overwhelming majority, the more crime deepens.

"On aggregate, 2022 was the most tumultuous year. It was characterised by the senseless killings in taverns and the gang rape of eight young women in Krugersdorp," Shaku said.

The federation union also condemned the recent brutal assassinations of rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Oupa 'DJ Sumbody' Sefoka, which it said has shone the spotlight on how the country is failing to deal with crime.