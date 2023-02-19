MP Safety Dep urges restraint after murdered 8-year-old found in pit toilet

The child went missing last Saturday and was discovered in a pit toilet on the property of a local community member.

JOHANNESBURG - The Community Safety and Security department in Mpumalanga has urged communities to avoid taking the law into their own hands following the discovery of the body of an eight-year-old girl in Senotlelo village.

The child went missing just over a week ago and was discovered on Saturday in a pit toilet on the property of a local community member.

Following this, three people - a man, his girlfriend and his stepson, were murdered, allegedly at the hands of community members who believe they are connected to the girl's death.

They were allegedly stoned to death.

In a statement, MEC Speedy Mashilo said while he understands the community's anger, taking the law into one's hands worsens the situation.

Mashilo admitted the "grossly disturbing and cruel circumstances" under which the child died and called on the police to speedily get to the bottom of the case.

In condemning vigilantism, he said nobody has the right to take a life.

Mashilo recommended that psychosocial support should immediately be provided to the eight-year-old's family.