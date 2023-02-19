Lotto results: Saturday, 18 February 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 18 February 2023 are:
Lotto: 07, 09, 21, 25, 31, 50 B: 15
Lotto Plus 1: 02, 15, 33, 40, 41, 49 B: 46
Lotto Plus 2: 03, 10, 26, 41, 46, 48 B: 12
