'Killing of public reps tantamount to subversion of democracy': ANC Eastern Cape

Nomxolisi Nqwena-Maliwa was murdered on Friday night while parked outside of her business premises in Dutywa.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape has condemned the assassination of one of its councillors, who was shot dead on Friday.

Police found the body of Nomxolisi Nqwena-Maliwa in her car, which was parked outside her business premises in Dutywa.

The 47-year-old councillor was the chairperson of the Ethics and Members Interests Committee in the Mbhashe Local Municipality.

"We have noticed that the killing of public representatives in our country is tantamount to the subversion of democracy in our country," said the party's Eastern Cape spokesperson, Gift Ngqondi.

It's understood the suspects escaped in a getaway vehicle and that nothing was stolen during the incident.

No arrests have yet been made.

The ANC in the province has called on law enforcement to bring those responsible for the murder to book.

Nqwena-Maliwa is the second ANC councillor to have been killed this year, following the January shooting of Mpumalanga councillor, Sbonelo Mthembu.

