Residents warned against City Power imposters amid 'widespread' cable theft scam

JOHANNESBURG - City Power has alerted customers to a scam in which a syndicate, pretending to be employed by the power utility, is stealing service cables.

"Under the guise of [being] City Power employees, they tell residents they are changing cables while in fact, they are stealing service cables," said City Power in a statement released on Saturday.

The power utility said the scam was "widespread", mainly targeting residents of Lenasia and Alexandra, and that the stolen cables were used for illegal electricity connections in informal settlements.

"The theft of service cables does not result in outages. However, individual households are affected and while City Power tries to replace the cables, it is difficult to keep pace due to process and cost," explained City Power.

The utility has advised residents to check with City Power before allowing any work to be done in their homes, and to request an employee card which would be verified by calling 011 490 7900/11.

Meanwhile, earlier on Saturday, the power utility welcomed the arrest of two of its own contractors who are accused of stealing copper cables in the south of Joburg.

The pair was part of a team tasked with carrying out repairs following an incident of cable theft.