Heavy rains expected to ease across SA this week

The SA Weather Service says weather conditions are expected to improve and clear over most of the country from Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service (SAWS) said the inclement weather that's gripped parts of the country recently is expected to ease in the coming week.

The weather service said parts of the country that experienced heavy rainfall, such as KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and the central inland provinces, would see a 60% chance of rainfall Sunday.

The heavy rains have wreaked havoc, with infrastructure, roads, and homes across the country damaged.

ALSO READ:

At least four people have been swept away by overflowing rivers in Gauteng, and at least four lives were claimed by floods in Mpumalanga since the rains began.

The weather service also issued a level four alert for widespread rainfall for KZN on Saturday.

“On Monday we are expecting the chance [of heavy rain] to decrease to 30% over the eastern parts of the country, with conditions on Tuesday expected to improve and clear over most of the country,” said chief

meteorological technician, Lungile Thabethe.