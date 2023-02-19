Eskom again ramps up load shedding to Stage 6 from Sunday night

On Saturday night, the power utility similarly implemented Stage 6, adding that it had not ruled out this stage of power cuts for Sunday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Stage 6 load shedding will once again be implemented between 8PM on Sunday until 5AM on Monday.

Eskom says three generation units have broken down, while four have delayed returning to service.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantha explained that Stage 4 would continue during the day, until further notice.

"There is a possibility of further changes on the stages of load shedding at a short notice. A further update will be published as soon as any significant changes do occur," he said.