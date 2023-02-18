Sacred Heart College to build state-of-the-art food lab in honour of Tibz

Motsoane's friend, Tebogo Moalusi, said the project will not only pay tribute to the memory of the late chef, but aims to encourage students to fulfill their dreams.

JOHANNESBURG - The Sacred Heart College in Observatory says it will build a state-of-the-art food laboratory in memory of slain celebrity chef Tebello Motsoane.

Motsoane, who was an alumnus of the school was laid to rest on Saturday.

The 41-year-old former music manager and entrepreneur was killed last week in Durban, in a shooting that also claimed the life of award-winning rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes.

Tibz, as he was affectionately known, went on to pursue a culinary career after he had broken boundaries in the hip-hop music industry.

During his memorial service earlier this week, Motsoane's friend Tebogo Moalusi said the project will not only pay tribute to his memory but aims to encourage students to fulfill their dreams.

“Sacred Heart College’s vision is to nurture and develop individuals like Tibz to thrive in an ever-changing world. We believe that the food tech lab laboratory will not only pay tribute to Tibz’ memory but will also inspire the future generation of students to pursue their passions and dreams.”