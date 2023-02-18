Residents to Tembisa Hospital: Respond to our memorandum, or face a shutdown

In the memorandum of demands, the community, which held a protest on Friday, said it wants transparency in the hospital's hiring and procurement processes.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Tembisa have given the management of Tembisa Tertiary Hospital until Monday to respond to their memorandum of demands or face being shut down.

On Friday, the community marched to the hospital to voice their disapproval of the way the facility is run.

According to them, the hospital is overcrowded, healthcare workers are overworked and patients are not treated kindly by support staff.

Chairperson of the Tembisa Community Forum, Lele Lefakane, said the community has lost trust in the management of the hospital.

In the memorandum of demands, Lefakane said the community wants transparency in the hospital's hiring and procurement processes.

She said the hospital needs to provide the community with a clear turn-around strategy.

"Our people cannot continue to die on our watch at your expense and failure. if you're unable to respond within the given time we ask that you shut down this hospital until a proper plan is presented to our people."

Acting hospital CEO Dr Mohlamme Mathabathe said the hospital is a public institution and the grievances of the public must be taken seriously.

Responding to the community, Mathabathe also said there are plans to increase the budget for the hospital.

He said when the hospital was transformed from a regional to a tertiary hospital in 2012, its funding structure did not change despite taking on more responsibility.

He said in a large area like Tembisa there should at least be another district and regional hospital to service the country's second-largest township.

"Over the years, there have been efforts to capacitate the institution. Even as we are talking the hospital is working on approving a tertiary structure. That structure will ensure that the posts that we require to be able to provide services are available."

