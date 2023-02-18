Ramaphosa: Onus on AU member states to achieve equitable healthcare for all

Ramaphosa said the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that the continent needs a more robust health system to deal with future potential health emergencies.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the disparities in access to quality health services and products.

He is together with some ministers in his Cabinet attending the 36th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Ethiopia this weekend.

Delivering an address at a meeting of heads of state and government at the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday, Ramaphosa said the onus falls on member states of the African Union (AU) to advance the agenda of equitable healthcare for all.

As health emergencies increase across Africa, he said the continent’s full pandemic preparedness and its progress in achieving universal health coverage are being impeded.

"We reaffirm our support for the call to action contained in the communique of the event on Africa’s new public health order and rejuvenating the global health security agenda, that took place on the margins of the 77th session of the United Nations general assembly," Ramaphosa said.

In the call to action, heads of state and government call for the full implementation of Africa’s New Public Health Order, which includes:

Strengthening African Institutions for Public Health



Strengthening Public Health Workforce



Expanding Local Manufacturing of Health Products



Increasing Domestic Investment in Health



Promoting Action-Oriented and Respectful Partnership

