PowerBall results: Friday, 17 February 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 17 February 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 01, 02, 04, 19, 24 PB: 19
PowerBall Plus: 14, 22, 23, 36, 50 PB: 09
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 17/02/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) February 17, 2023
#PowerBall: 01, 02, 04, 19, 24#PowerBall: 19#PowerBallPLUS: 14, 22, 23, 36, 50#PowerBall: 09 pic.twitter.com/DUhq9BU8KZ