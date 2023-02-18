Go

PowerBall results: Friday, 17 February 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

Picture: Pixabay
18 February 2023 06:48

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 17 February 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 01, 02, 04, 19, 24 PB: 19

PowerBall Plus: 14, 22, 23, 36, 50 PB: 09

For more details visit the National Lottery website.

