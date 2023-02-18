Opposition MPs blame poor policing for crime rate increase

According to the latest quarterly crime statistics, violent contact crimes like murder and sexual offences have shown another increase.

JOHANNESBURG - Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) have slammed the police for the rise in violent crimes, like murder, questioning its effectiveness in crime intelligence.

This follows Friday's release of the quarterly crime statistics, covering the period from October to December last year.

Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed that there has been a 10% increase in murder and over a 9% increase in rape and sexual offences.

The Democratic Alliance's (DA) Andrew Whitfield said the police are losing the war against crime mainly due to poor training and a lack of crime intelligence.

He said for the first time in the country's history, murders increased to above 80; and 135 rapes a day, on average.

"It is a war that is being completely and utterly lost by president Ramaphosa due to a vacuum in crime intelligence, poorly trained police officers, and under-resourced police stations across the country."

Ahmed Munzoor Shaik Emam of the National Freedom Party (NFP) said detectives are overworked.

"Some detectives are sitting with as much as 200 dockets."

Cele said the situation is bad, but police can't work alone to end crime, urging communities to join the fight against criminality.