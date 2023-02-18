'Most crossings submerged' as damaging floods once again hit Komani

KOMANI - Heavy rains have once again left a trail of destruction in Komani, in the Eastern Cape.

According to the Chris Hani district municipality, most crossings in the area have been submerged.

"Komani has once again been hit by floods resulting from heavy rains that fell overnight. Most crossings in the area are submerged. Our rescue teams are currently busy with evacuations," said spokesperson Buli Ganyaza.

The areas of Silvertown, Thulandivile informal settlements have been highly affected.

The municipality said at least two cars had been swept away, with reports of people missing.

Search and rescue efforts are underway.

"Our rescue teams are currently busy with evacuations," said Ganyaza, who advised residents and motorists to exercise extreme caution amid the destructive rains.

Coffee Bay has also been severely affected by the heavy rains.

Zukile Ndungane, a resident of Coffee Bay, said the impact has been devastating.

“There are reports of fatalities and overnight some homes have been washed away.”