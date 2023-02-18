Manhunt for suspects who shot and killed ANC Eastern Cape councillor

Nomxolisi Nqwena-Maliwa was murdered on Friday night while in her car.

JOHANNESBURG - Eastern Cape police are investigating the murder of an African National Congress (ANC) councillor in Dutywa on Friday night.

Nomxolisi Nqwena-Maliwa, who served as the chairperson of the ethics and members interest committee in the Mbhashe local municipality, was shot dead in her car.

The 47-year-old was parked in front of her business when she was attacked.

According to police, two suspects surrounded her car and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that as she was busy counting money inside her car when she was confronted by two unidentified male suspects one of whom was clad in Abaraclover. They allegedly escaped in a white Toyota Avanza,” said the police’s Tembinkosi Kinana.

