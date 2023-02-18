Joburg EMS recovers body of woman swept away by floods

The 42-year-old woman drowned on Saturday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The body of a woman who drowned in the south of Joburg on Saturday morning has been found, according to Joburg Emergency Medical services (EMS).

The 42-year-old woman's family positively identified her body.

This is the second person to have been swept away by rampaging rivers in Joburg within a week.

Search and rescue teams are still scouring through riverbeds in Diepsloot after another person, a man, was also swept away last Sunday.

This as earlier this week, the South African Weather Services (SAWS) issued a warning of heavy rains and flooding, that have wreaked havoc in parts of the country, including KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, and the Eastern Cape.