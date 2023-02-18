Joburg & Tshwane EMS recover three bodies swept away by recent floods

Two people went missing in the Apies River in Pretoria earlier this month, while the body of a 42-year-old woman who drowned in the south of Joburg on Saturday morning has also been found.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Emergency Medical Services (EMS) have confirmed finding the bodies of two people who went missing in the Apies River in Pretoria earlier this month.

The pair was swept away by raging waters following heavy rains in the area.

Tshwane EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said on Saturday both their bodies had now been recovered.

Mabaso cautioned residents not to cross flooded bridges even when in cars, adding that people sheltering under these bridges should also be evacuated during heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the body of a woman who drowned in the south of Joburg on Saturday morning was found, according to Joburg Emergency Medical services (EMS).

The 42-year-old woman's family positively identified her body.

She was the second person to have been swept away by rampaging rivers in Joburg within a week.

Search and rescue teams were still scouring riverbeds in Diepsloot after another person, a man, was also swept away last Sunday.

This as earlier this week, the South African Weather Services (SAWS) issued a warning of heavy rains and flooding, that have wreaked havoc in parts of the country, including KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, and the Eastern Cape.