Coffee Bay residents trapped as heavy rains wash away access roads

Several people from a cluster of villages in Coffee Bay have been left trapped after the only two access roads were washed out.

GQEBERHA - Some residents of the Eastern Cape town of Coffee Bay and surrounding villages have been left trapped after flood waters washed away roads leading in and out of the area.

Heavy rains that struck overnight have devastated large swathes of the province.

Coffee Bay resident, Zintle Ntshinka, told Eyewitness News that for a number of residents, there is no way of getting in and out.

“There are a number of people trapped in various villages because they can't use any of the access roads that we have."

Ntshinka also expressed concerns over possible fatalities.

“I heard about four people that are missing, some may be dead.”

Search and rescue efforts are also underway in Komani following reports of at least one person missing.