WATCH: Traffic chaos after explosion on N1 near William Nicol Drive

The explosion was caused by a petrol container being transported on a trailer, which dislodged from a car. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Traffic is more backed up than usual on 17 February 2023 after a petrol container exploded on the N1 highway near William Nicol Drive. Picture: Supplied
17 February 2023 12:31

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says the explosion on the N1 highway near William Nicol Drive was caused by a petrol container, which was being transported on a trailer.

It said the trailer dislodged from the vehicle, landed on the freeway and exploded.

The highway has been closed in both directions as clean-up operations takes place.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said emergency services were on the scene.

This is a developing story. More details will follow.

An aerial view of a tanker explosion on the N1 highway near William Nicol Drive on 17 February 2023. Picture: Supplied / Claude Oberholzer

Timeline

