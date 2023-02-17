WATCH: Traffic chaos after explosion on N1 near William Nicol Drive

The explosion was caused by a petrol container being transported on a trailer, which dislodged from a car. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says the explosion on the N1 highway near William Nicol Drive was caused by a petrol container, which was being transported on a trailer.

It said the trailer dislodged from the vehicle, landed on the freeway and exploded.

The highway has been closed in both directions as clean-up operations takes place.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said emergency services were on the scene.

This is a developing story. More details will follow.

#Tanker explosion on the N1 North between Malibongwe and William Nicol - courtesy Claude Oberholzer RW pic.twitter.com/u25ZFXbQb1 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 17, 2023

Major incident between William Nicol and Malibongwe… video received. Advice on the Safe Transport of Dangerous Goods/ Hazardous Goods https://t.co/8uxpRQVN7d #ArriveAlive #HazardousGoods pic.twitter.com/naTtZDLPVc ' Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) February 17, 2023

An aerial view of a tanker explosion on the N1 highway near William Nicol Drive on 17 February 2023. Picture: Supplied / Claude Oberholzer