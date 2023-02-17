WATCH: Residents march against ‘bad management’ at Tembisa Hospital

Tembisa community members say patients are treated badly by hospital staff and security, and despite flagging their concerns to government, no responses had been received.

JOHANNESBURG - Community members in Tembisa are marching to the local hospital over the faculty’s treatment of patients.

Residents say the hospital has been badly managed for a long time.

The hospital is currently the subject of a Special Investigating Unit probe, looking into hundreds of millions of rands that were looted during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, Tembisa community members came out in their numbers to march against what they say is bad hospital management.

The hospital is the only public facility in the township, and also serves neighbouring areas of Ivory Park, Diepsloot and Clayville.

Chairperson of the Tembisa Community Forum, Lele Lefakane, said the community had aired their grievances to the provincial department of health, without any response.

Lefakane said patients were also treated badly by hospital security.

“So we have decided we are going to embark on a march, after we tried on numerous occasions to engage with the seniors of the hospital."

Lefakane said they planned on handing over a memorandum of demands to hospital management and would give them seven days to respond.