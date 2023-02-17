UWC students vow to continue protests if financial exclusion is not sorted

UWC Student Representative Council President Mandla-onke Notyawa said the institution had not met with the students about their registration challenges.

CAPE TOWN - The University of the Western Cape (UWC) has given returning students the green light to register for the new academic year.

However, the university said there must be a clear agreement with students who are affected by academic exclusion due to unpaid fees.

The university had given unregistered students a grace period until Thursday but said it would now deal with individual circumstances moving forward.

UWC Student Representative Council (SRC) president Mandla-onke Notyawa said that the institution had not met with the students about their registration challenges.

"The way forward is that we are going to continue with the mass demonstration as the university is not willing to come to the party in so far as addressing some of the challenges that some of the students at UWC are facing."

Notyawa added that first-year students funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) had been prevented from registering due to NSFAS system delays to confirm funding approval.