UWC SRC bemoans exlusion of returning students who still owe the institution

The University of the Western Cape student representative council said many students were turned away by the university.

CAPE TOWN - The University of the Western Cape (UWC) student's representative council (SRC) president, Mandla-Onke Notyawa, said it's shocking that the institution denied that it's blocking students from registering due to fees owed.

Notywawa said students are required to pay 20% of the debt they owe to the university before they can be allowed to register.

A group of UWC students protested on campus on Monday.

Notyawa said it's unfortunate that poor students are being turned away due to unpaid fees.

“Even if they don't call it outright that's financial exclusion, but many students have been turned away... you must pay 20% of your fees that you owe, you must pay 30% of the fees that you owe, failure in which to do so you will not be registered."

However, the university's spokesperson, Gasant Abarder, said the university doesn't have a financial block policy that prevents students from registering.

“The university did allow returning students to register where there have been mitigating circumstances for non-registration.”

Notyaw, however, said they have since sent a memorandum of demands to the university to address the issues of outstanding fees, but they were ignored.