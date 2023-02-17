UCT to resume in-person classes amid protests against financial exclusion

The university's student representative council (SRC) is demanding that campus management allow students with historic debt to register for the 2023 academic year.

CAPE TOWN - Face-to-face lectures are expected to continue at the University of Cape Town (UCT) on Friday amid ongoing protests over the financial exclusion of students.

Teaching and learning was moved online earlier this week over fee demonstrations.

The SRC held a night vigil on campus on Thursday in support of the financially excluded students.

Students gathered on the steps of the campus’ Sarah Baartman Hall, where SRC president Hlengiwe Gugulethu Lisa Dube vowed that they would not back down until all affected students could register and get accommodation.

"We are gathered here at Sarah Baartman Hall to represent and symbolise the oppression that we’ve been facing over the past few weeks. A lot of students are still unhoused, we are still facing a housing crisis. A lot of students are still facing financial exclusion."

SRC vice-president, Swazi Hlophe, said that they had met with campus management to discuss their grievances.

"We told them that we need to start speaking about this issue of fee blocks with a lot more intent, because very soon it is going to become like a very real reality, more real than it had been at the time."

Meanwhile, campus management said that it would make R5 million available for students who could not register due to outstanding debt if the SRC matched this amount through fundraising initiatives.

UCT said that a council decision to increase the fee block threshold from R1,000 to R10,000 for South African students had enabled over 3,400 students to register for the 2023 academic year. This means that students who owe the university more than R10,000 were now allowed to register.

The university said that its cumulative historic student debt stood at R413 million.