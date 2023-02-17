Tshwane mayoral staff say EFF storming offices won't keep them away from work

On Thursday, EFF councillors stormed the municipal offices in Madiba Street to physically remove the staff of outgoing mayor Randall Williams.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane mayoral staff vowed they would be back at their desks on Friday morning and would not be intimidated by what they called the Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF)'s political stunts.

The party said that since the mayor resigned from his job, members of his mayoral committee and other political appointees should not be working.

Williams is currently on special leave and his resignation only becomes effective on 28 February, after he amended his original resignation letter which had him stepping down immediately on Monday.

City of Tshwane media relations head, Sipho Stuurman, said that Finance MMC Peter Sutton, who is acting mayor, would continue with his duties until the last day of the month.

"We are going to go back to work because we have a responsibility and a duty to serve the residents of the city of Tshwane and no one will stop us from doing our jobs just to score political points."

Meanwhile, EFF regional chairperson Obakeng Ramabodu said they did not recognise Williams' amendment of his resignation letter.