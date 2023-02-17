Tembisa Hospital to review decision to suspend visiting hours

The hospital's staff was allegedly intimidated by community organisations, putting the lives of patients at risk in the process.

TEMBISA - Tembisa Hospital said it would review its decision to suspend visiting hours for the emergency and accident sections of the hospital until tensions in the area settle.

The temporary suspension comes after hospital staff was allegedly intimidated by community organisations.

The hospital announced the decision on Thursday, saying the dignity of patients was disregarded during the incident.

Loved ones of those receiving care would have to speak to the nurse or doctor at the help desk, it said, and only in exceptional circumstances will families be allowed into the treatment area.

The health facility admitted that as a result of capacity constraints, some of its patients are kept in the emergency ward for over 24 hours before being admitted.

The hospital said it is difficult to maintain order and ensure the safety of patients when there are visitors.

Tembisa Hospital acting CEO Dr Mohlamme Mathabathe said they would implement a better system to monitor the visitations.

"We don’t allow them to come at the same time before 2 and 3, we have that open policy to say if you can come in at 10, we are able to allow it. The difference is that that visit if it’s one family at a time, we are able to monitor it better.”

On Friday morning, a group of community members in Tembisa marched to the hospital over the poor conditions at the health facility.