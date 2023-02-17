Go

Tembisa Hospital stretched as demand exceeds capacity, says acting CEO

The hospital's acting CEO said the facility is overwhelmed as the number of patients needing help exceeds its capacity to offer assistance.

Tembisa community members came out in their numbers on Friday 17 February 2023 to march against what they say is bad hospital management. Picture: Thabiso Goba / Eyewitness News
17 February 2023 16:42

TEMBISA - Tembisa Tertiary Hospital acting CEO Dr Mohlamme Mathabathe said the hospital is struggling to cope with the large number of patients who walk through its doors.

Mathabethe said the public hospital caters to the large township of Tembisa as well as neighbouring areas.

On Friday, a group of community members in Tembisa marched to the hospital over the poor conditions at the health facility.

Mathabethe told the picketing residents that he understands their frustration.

“The institution is a community resource, so we need to work together to improve it. So through your leadership, you will get our responses.”

Mathabethe noted, however, that when the hospital was built in 1972, there were not as many settlements in Tembisa as there are today.

With a population of just under half a million, the township is the second largest township in the country after Soweto.

“As a result, the demand for services exceeds the capacity which is available.”

Mathabethe said talks are underway with the provincial government on building another public hospital in Tembisa soon.

