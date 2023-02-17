Tazne van Wyk murder: Detective recalls 'worst case' he's ever worked on

This week, Tazne van Wyk's killer was handed nine life sentences for abducting, raping and killing her in February 2020.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town investigating officer said that the case against the man convicted of the rape and murder of eight-year-old Tazne Van Wyk was the worst case he'd dealt with in his 31-year career.

This week, Tazne's killer was handed nine life sentences for abducting, raping and killing her in February 2020.

But, of the 27 charges against him, only four relate to the little girl's death, while the rest involve crimes mostly of a sexual nature against minors and relatives.

For this reason, Eyewitness News is not naming him.

Captain Martino Plaatjies said that he gave his all to the investigation to ensure that a strong case would result in multiple life sentences.

But it wasn't easy, as the gruesome nature of the crimes the convicted killer and serial rapist committed took its toll.

"Every night when I went home, I went home with all of them. They were all on my mind. The parents, the body of Tazne, the accused - for a long time, they were on my mind every night. It was difficult for me to put out of my system."

Plaatjies said that as a priest, he turned to his faith to help him cope and deal with the trauma.

The accused was convicted last year of eight counts of child rape, sexual assault and sexual exploitation of children, several counts of assault of children, kidnapping, incest, the desecration of a corpse, and absconding from parole.