‘See you in Springfield’: Singer Lizzo to guest star in 'The Simpsons' finale

The singer, rapper and flautist revealed her animated character on social media on Friday.

Singer Lizzo. Picture: Twitter/@lizzo
17 February 2023 16:48

Cape Town - Lizzo will be starring in the 34th season of the popular American animated sitcom, The Simpsons.

“The producers had heard that Lizzo is a Simpsons fan and they reached out with an offer to guest star,” reads the Entertainment Weekly website.

The About Damn Time hitmaker will be making her appearance in Springfield in May.

The first episode of The Simpsons aired on 14 December 1989.

The series follows the satirical adventures of a working-class family in the misfit city of Springfield.

