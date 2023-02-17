SA won't exclude coal power from its future energy mix - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that coal provided 80% of the country's energy needs and government had no plans to exclude it from its future energy mix.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has moved to clarify the country’s energy path.

He said that it was not true that government would be abandoning coal-fired sources.

Responding to the debate on his State of the Nation debate on Thursday, the president moved to clarify the country's energy path.

Ramaphosa said that coal provided 80% of the country's energy needs, and government had no plans to exclude it from its future energy mix.

"We've just built two mega power stations - Kusile and Medupi - that generate some 8,000 megawatts at great costs and there is just no way we are going to shut those two stations down," he said.

Ramaphosa said the new minister of electricity would solely be seized with ending power cuts and not with matters of policy, or the restructuring of Eskom.

"Some have suggested the appointment of the minister will cause confusion and fragmentation and that it might also result in turf wars amongst the ministers who deal with energy and Eskom. That's not the case."

The president added that unbundling Eskom was in line with international trends and would not impact the affordability of electricity.