Romay van Rooyen murder case transferred to Western Cape High Court
The murdered Cape magistrate's teenage nephew has already made numerous appearances in the Simon's Town Magistrates Court since his arrest last year, and is due in the dock for pre-trial on 17 March.
CAPE TOWN - The case against a Cape Town teenager accused of murdering his aunt, magistrate Romay van Rooyen, was transferred to the Western Cape High Court.
Eighteen-year-old Cassidy Hartzenberg is due in the dock for pre-trial on 17 March.
He made a number of appearances in the Simon's Town Magistrates Court since his arrest in September last year, days after 50-year-old Van Rooyen was found dead in her Marina da Gama home.
Hartzenberg, who was a pallbearer at Van Rooyen’s funeral, was also accused of stealing his aunt's car, as well as some money.
Her Toyota RAV4 was found in Mitchells Plain two days later.