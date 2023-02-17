Quarterly crimes stats: SA records 10.1% spike in murders

Police Minister Bheki Cele called on communities to assist the police to drive out criminality.

CAPE TOWN - Police minister Bheki Cele on Friday said the latest quarterly crime statistics did not portray a positive picture, but noted that the South African Police Service was pushing back against criminality.

Cele said the police could not drive out criminality alone, and called on communities to help law enforcement.

The minister was speaking during the release of the latest statistics that showed an increase in murder, rape, and other serious contact crimes.

The latest quarterly crime statistics recorded between October and December 2022 show a significant increase of 10.1% for murder, with 7,555 recorded cases.

Furthermore, the statistics show that cases of attempted murder increased by 24.3%, or 7,016 incidents.

Cele said the latest figure shows a disturbing trend.

“While these crime figures we are releasing today don’t paint an overall positive picture of the crime situation in our country, they do however show that police are pushing back on criminality.”

Cele added that the statistics covered the festive period when COVID-19 restrictions were also lifted.

“This is the first festive season with increased movement of people and high number of social gatherings, including family gatherings and celebrations.”

Cele will be back in Parliament next week to give members an in-depth explanation into solutions he has to address crime.