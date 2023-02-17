Quarterly crime stats: Murder and sexual offences up significantly

Police leadership, led by Minister Bheki Cele, has given Parliament's portfolio committee a pre-release of the latest stats which showed increases in all major categories.

CAPE TOWN - Violent contact crimes like murder and sexual offences have shown another increase, according to the latest quarterly crime statistics.

Police recorded an increase of 696 murders in the third quarter between October and December last year.

The country also recorded over 15,000 sexual offences over the same period.

Major-General Norman Sekhukhune noted the increase from murder to assault.

"For the current quarter covering the period 1st October 2022 to December 2022, we have recorded 7,555 murders, an increase of 696. Sexual offences we had 15,545, an increase of 1,367."

He said that domestic violence had also been a contributing factor to the increase in murder.

"We had 305 domestic murders or murders that were attributed to domestic violence."

Police are expected to have a more in-depth discussion on the statistics when they return to Parliament on Wednesday.