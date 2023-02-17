Police arrest 4 people in connection to the theft of ARVs in Free State

Two cases of theft of ARVs were reported in the province in the past two weeks, amounting to the value of R125,000 in stolen medication.

BLOEMFONTEIN - Police said that four people were arrested in connection with the theft of antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) in Free State.

The South African National Aids Council (Sanac) urged police to expedite their investigation into the matter.

Two cases of theft of ARVs were reported in the province in the past two weeks.

The value of the medication stolen amounted to R125,000.

The council said the incidents showed that the pills weren't being stolen for their intended use, as it's free in public health facilities.

It believed that there were more sinister motives behind the theft.

"We call upon the Free State Department of Health to tighten their security controls to ensure that the lives of people living with HIV are not compromised due to unavailability of stock as a result of theft," said Sanac spokesperson Nelson Dlamini.