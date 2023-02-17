'Please spare us a Senzo fiasco': Tibz's family pleads for justice

Speaking at his memorial service on Thursday, the family of the slain celebrity chef urged authorities to bring the perpetrators to book swiftly.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of slain celebrity chef Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane called for credibility and confidence to be restored in the criminal justice system as the family came to terms with the death of their son.

Motsoane and hip-hop star Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes were shot dead outside a popular eatery on Durban’s Florida Road last week.

Police were searching for two gunmen, after the rapper was shot at point-blank range.

Speaking at the memorial service for Motsoane at the Sacred Heart College in Johannesburg, Motsoane’s family and friends said that they were devastated.

After a week of desperately seeking clarity, family, friends, and fans of the slain celebrity chef heard details of what transpired on the night he died.

Speaking at his memorial service, his friend, Sthe Mabanga, said that Motsoane flew down to Durban for his birthday celebrations.

“He flew to Durban to be with me on my birthday, that’s why he was there. I said Tibz - I was at Umhlanga - ‘come here, we’re all having drinks here’. He says, ‘no, I’ve got to go see Kiernan... I’m going to go to Florida, real quick, I’m going to see the kid, and then I’m going to come to you,’ and then the news just started streaming in.”

Mabanga said that he stayed with Motsoane and Forbes until their bodies were collected by forensics, following the deadly shooting.

“We stopped everything that we were doing. We drove for our lives to where he was. As soon as the incident had taken place, they covered Kiernan and they looked after Tibz, until we got there. We were with him the whole time until they were taken at about 03:30 in the morning.”

Motsoane’s cousin, Genius Mnywabe, pleaded for justice on behalf of both families.

“We urge the authorities to speedily bring the culprits to book. The gunman, yes, but more importantly, those who ordered the hit. Please spare us a Senzo [Meyiwa] fiasco.”

Forbes and Motsoane will be laid to rest in separate funerals on Saturday.