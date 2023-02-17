Midday Report Express: Tembisa Hospital management in hot water again

Latest news delivered to you each day.

Tshidi Madia, standing in for Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report, brings the stories making headlines today, starting with the latest update on the police investigation into the murders of slain rapper AKA and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

The show starts with the latest update on the police investigation into the murders of AKA and Tibz. Eyewitness News Reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso spoke to KZN’s Premier and Community Safety MEC.

Ekurhuleni residents are marching to Tembisa Hospital today explains Eyewitness News's Thabiso Goba.

The public sector trade unions will embark on a strike on 22 February, to place pressure on the government to accept their 10% wage hike. Trevor Shaku, SAFTU Spokesperson joins Tshidi Madia to provide more details.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola is UCT Spokesperson talks to Madia about the latest in the ongoing protests at UCT in Cape Town as students continue to voice their dissatisfaction about financial exclusions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa defends decisions around SA’s energy crisis as he replies to MP’s criticism during the SONA debate. Matthew Cruise, Energy Expert at Hohm Energy unpacks what this means.

