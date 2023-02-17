Mamokgethi Phakeng has not been suspended as VC, confirms UCT

University spokesperson Elijah Moholola dismissed reports of Phakeng's suspension, saying he could unequivocally confirm that she is still UCT’s Vice-Chancellor.

CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town (UCT) says its Vice-Chancellor (VC) Mamokgethi Phakeng has not been suspended.

University spokesperson Elijah Moholola was responding to media reports that have suggested Phakeng’s suspension is imminent, and that the university council has a “prima facie” case of misconduct against her.

Moholola admitted to being aware of the reports but said he can unequivocally confirm that Phakeng was still UCT’s VC.

In late 2022, the council appointed an independent panel to investigate Phakeng after reports of abuse of power allegations.

The panel was initially set to meet in January 2023 to start their investigation, but this was delayed after the council appointed three judges to preside over the process.

The panel has been given until March to complete its work.