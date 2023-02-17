Kevin Malunga not required to testify before Mkhwebane inquiry

Malunga decided to voluntarily provide evidence before the committee through an affidavit.

CAPE TOWN - Former deputy public protector Kevin Malunga will not be giving oral evidence at Parliament’s Section 194 inquiry into suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office

The Section 194 committee had initially resolved to summon Malunga to shed light on two key investigations for which Mkhwebane is facing misconduct charges.

But in an affidavit placed before the committee this week, Malunga said he was giving evidence voluntarily.

In the document, he also appears to lay bear claims he made some years ago that he was sidelined from investigations when Mkhwebane took charge.

Malunga served as the deputy public protector to Thuli Madonsela and Mkhwebane until his term ended in 2019.

Soon after Mkhwebane took charge in 2016, Parliament heard that he had been pulled off investigations because as a naturalised South African, he did not have top security clearance.

In the affidavit to Parliament’s Section 194 inquiry, Malunga confirmed that he had no involvement in the South African Reserve Bank investigation and was also not privy to any reports that were produced.

Malunga expressed the same about the Vrede Dairy Farm matter, saying other than file inspections and interactions with the Free State investigator, he was not part of compiling any of the related reports.

Malunga added that he did not receive any draft reports for quality assurance purposes on the subjects being considered by the inquiry.

The committee has thus resolved that Malunga’s affidavit suffices, and he won’t be required to appear before them.

It’s set to hear from Madonsela on 1 March 2023.

The inquiry again stalled on Thursday following objections by Mkhwebane’s legal team over the witness’s preparedness to give evidence.