Kevin Hart says SA visit exposed him to local talent he could work with

The American actor and comedian was in the country for his comedy show, 'Kevin Hart: Reality Check,' as well as to launch his movie 'Die Hart'.

JOHANNESBURG - American actor and comedian Kevin Hart said that his latest visit to South Africa exposed him to local talent that he could potentially work with.

Hart was in the country for a tour, which includes his comedy show, Kevin Hart: Reality Check, that will run on Friday and Saturday at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

He was also here for the launch of his movie, Die Hart, which premiered at Monte Casino on Thursday night.

Hart, who has been given the South African name Mpho, reflected on his time in the country.

“In 2023, there’s already been a tremendous amount of change in myself, in my career, my infrastructure, also in your infrastructure, there’s been a tremendous amount of change," Hart said.

"So, now I think it’s about the alignment and I can’t wait to come back and truly show the proof of the concept and have some of your own highlighted in the things that I’m doing,” he continued.

Hart said that he was also here to do away with some of the misconceptions held by Americans about South Africa.