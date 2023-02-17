'I take warmth seeing the individuals he touched': Tibz remembered at memorial

On Thursday, close friends and family gathered and offered their last respects to the entrepreneur and celebrity at the Sacred Heart College in Johannesburg, where he matriculated.

JOHANNESBURG - Late entrepreneur and celebrity chef Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane was remembered as a pioneer whose larger-than-life character and ambition paved the way for a new generation of hip-hop culture.

Close friends and family gathered at the Sacred Heart College in Johannesburg, where Motsoane matriculated, to offer their last respects at his memorial service on Thursday.

The 41-year-old was shot and killed in Durban alongside his long-time friend and rapper, Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes, last week.

The pair were shot dead by two unknown gunmen as they were leaving a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban.

A bouquet of white roses, long white candles, and an enlarged canvas bearing Motsoane’s warm smile were set up on the stage at the memorial service.

The Motsoane and Forbes families sat in the first row staring at the screen, where a collage of the late entrepreneur’s photo memories was displayed.

Described as a scholar of things cool, Motsoane was remembered by his friend Ruli Diseko for his charisma and his love of music, food, and basketball.

“Tebello was never a person to take light away from any person. If anything, he would shine light on you and he would celebrate with you. How we lost him is unspeakable, a tragedy, but how we lived with him, I think, is what counts.”

Motsoane’s cousin, Stephen Kitledi, said that the family was left gutted by his passing.

“He was passionate in what he did. He was a huge character, he was a huge personality. I stand before you gutted, but I take warmth seeing the individuals that he touched through his profession, through his journey of life.”

Motsoane managed Forbes’ career during his early years as a solo rapper.

He was also the founder of Showlove Consulting and co-founded the clothing brand, Head Honcho, before starting a new career path as a professional chef.



He will be laid to rest at a private funeral service on Saturday.