Govt tables 4.7% wage hike offer for public servants

A draft proposal that Eyewitness News is in possession of details the salary adjustment for public service workers for the 2023/24 and 2025/26 financial years.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African government has tabled a proposed offer that would see public service wages increased by 4.7% in the 2023/24 financial year.

On Friday, officials from the Department of Public Service and Administration met with public sector unions, including the Federation of Unions in South Africa (Fedusa) and the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu).

Some unions snubbed the start of the wage negotiations at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council, however, a quorum was constituted with close to 54% of unions represented at the closed-door meeting.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions and the South African Federation of Trade Unions are still citing a dispute over 2022/23 wages.

Eyewitness News is in possession of a draft proposal for a three-year wage agreement, detailing the salary adjustment for public service workers from the 2023/24 to 2025/26 financial years.

The first part of the agreement would see workers paid an average pensionable increase of 4.7%.

The document also proposes a further 0.5% pensionable adjustment on the basic salaries of all employees at the start of April, backdated to November 2022, in what the government said is in line with market value.

For the 2024/25 financial year, the government is offering an average pensionable increase of the consumer price index capped at 6.5%.

The same would apply to the following financial year.

The proposal must receive majority support from unions before it can take effect.

If the offer is not in line with unions' expectations, a counterdemand will be made, with negotiations to follow at the bargaining council.