Govt intensifying efforts to implement NHI, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa stressed that access to quality healthcare was key to improving the quality of lives of all South Africans.

CAPE TOWN - Government is intensifying efforts geared at implementing South Africa's national health insurance.

This was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa as he responded to the debate on his State of the Nation Address on Thursday.

"We are committed to the provision of quality healthcare for all regardless of their ability to pay. We will therefore progressively implement the national health insurance, the NHI, as soon as the necessary legislation is approved by this Parliament."

The president said that government was preparing for the NHI's rollout through the national quality improvement plan.

"We are improving the quality of care in our clinics, through the ideal clinic programme, using the capabilities of the electronic vaccination record system that we developed for COVID-19."