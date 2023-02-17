Glebelands murder victims' families fear for their safety after sentencing

Friends and relatives of the Glebelands hostel murder victims said they expected harsher sentences to be handed down, especially for the man they regard as the 'mastermind' behind the reign of terror.

DURBAN - The families of the nine men killed at the Glebelands hostel say they're unhappy with some of the sentences handed down to the killers.

On Thursday, eight men linked to the reign of terror at the hostel in Umlazi, south of Durban were sentenced for murder and attempted murder, among others.

The men killed anyone who threatened their control of the hostel.

Judge Nkosinathi Chili handed down varying sentences, with some of the men getting life in prison.

Relatives of the victims killed by former police sergeant Bhekukwazi Mdweshu, former South African National Defence Force member Ncomekile Ntshangase, and their six co-accused said they expected the high court in Pietermaritzburg to hand down harsher sentences.

Mdweshu and Ntshangase were convicted of conspiracy to commit murder.

Mdweshu was handed a 15-year sentence, while Ntshangase was given a 10-year sentence, each with five years suspended.

"[Mdweshu] is the mastermind behind all the killings, and with him getting this sentencing, he will go out and start afresh - we are now scared, also pained," said one of the victims' friends.

The wife of William Mthembu, who was shot twice in the head, said: ""My children were left without a father, I am even struggling to take care of them, and the men responsible for his death are only getting such sentences, and will continue taking care of their own children while my husband will never ever return."