Eskom flags infrastructure theft, vandalism in Gauteng as threat to its mandate

The power utility said it had recorded a concerning number of incidents involving infrastructure vandalism.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that the increase in the theft and vandalism of its infrastructure in Gauteng was posing a threat to its liquidity and mandate to provide electricity to residents.

Rand Water is the latest to be affected by the damage after its power supply in Ekurhuleni was interrupted as a result of vandalism.

The bulk water supplier's insulators at its Mapleton line in the city were tampered with on Wednesday.

This put residents in multiple metros at risk of water shortages.

The utility has urged residents to help find those responsible for these acts of vandalism, as people are left without electricity long after their scheduled power cuts.

Eskom Gauteng spokesperson, Amanda Qithi: "The vandalism and theft have extended to include pylons, whose tower members are often stolen by criminal elements, resulting in the steel structures collapsing and posing extreme danger to members of the public."