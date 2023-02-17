Crime on the rise in KZN: Govt tightlipped on AKA, Tibz murder investigation

AKA and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane were shot and killed in Durban last week, but no new developments on investigations into their deaths have been made public - yet.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) government said it would not publicly talk about ongoing investigations into the Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane killings.

The pair were shot and killed in Durban last week. The motive for the attack is still unknown.

On the second day of the provincial government’s executive council lekgotla on Friday, Eyewitness News asked KZN officials about developments in the case, but Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said her government would not talk about the case - yet.

"On the question by Nhlanhla of what is happening, first of all, we cannot discuss the case because of obvious reasons, but also we need to be sensitive to the families and respect them."

Dube, however, admitted that crime was on the rise in the province, saying there were four different shooting incidents in KZN after the AKA shooting, including a mass shooting in Mariannhill on Monday where five people were killed.

