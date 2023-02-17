Cosatu, Saftu snub public service wage negotiations for 2023

Eyewitness News understands that the Federation of Unions of South Africa and the South African Democratic Teachers Union were holding wage talks with the Department of Public Service and Administration.

JOHANNESBURG - A fresh round of public sector wage negotiations for the 2023/24 financial year were under way at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council on Friday.

This is despite pushback from some unions.

Unions affiliated with the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) snubbed discussions for the upcoming year amid calls for the government to increase the 2022 wages by 10%.

But the Department of Public Service and Administration is now believed to be forging ahead in talks with other unions.

Closely placed sources have told Eyewitness News that a special council sitting was in session, which included officials from the Department of Public Service and Administration, as well as the Federation of Unions of South Africa, and the South African Democratic Teachers Union.

More than 50% of public service unions are represented in the closed-door meeting, which constitutes a quorum.

Some Cosatu and Saftu affiliates have opted out of the meeting following renewed threats of a full-blown strike.

It was that understood Friday's sitting would see officials table the initial offer to the unions, having taken stock of the government's fiscal position.

If the offer is not in line with union expectations, a counterdemand will be made, with negotiations to follow at the bargaining council.