Cape Town E-Prix set to give youth development in electro-mobility set a boost

Alexander McLeod, from the University of Warwick, explained that the campus has partnered with six local tertiary institutions to get the skills development project off the ground.

CAPE TOWN - Local youth development in electro-mobility is set for a major boost as part of the 2023 Cape Town E-Prix.

There are nine days left before the mother city hosts the fifth leg of this year's Formula E race.

It's the world’s first international, fully electric street racing series.

The event aims to bring the latest innovations in electric vehicles and alternative energy solutions to the globe's major city centres.

One of the initiatives being a launch at the E-Fest includes Formula Student Africa.

“What we're looking to do is to work in high schools and in universities to advocate E-mobility, to create opportunities for skills development and knowledge transfer so that we have more young people understanding what opportunities are available in that space and it's not just engineering-focused - in a typical Formula E team or any racing team there's commercial people, there's brand people, there's HR, there's legal..."

McLeod said that they were in discussions with representatives at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, University of the Witwatersrand, University of Cape Town, and others.

"We've got the University of Warwick and their Warwick Racing Formula Student team that are coming across to South Africa, which is absolutely fantastic. They'll be at our stand on Saturday at the E-Fest. Having E-movement as our partner is just incredible, it's opening up doors, opening up avenues and we really look forward to working with Iain and his team in bringing our youth into this space."