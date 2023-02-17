Black Coffee’s interview with MacG to hit the big screen

Those eager to access the content of the much-anticipated interview chat can watch it exclusively at Sterkinekor cinemas on 23 February.

Cape Town – DJ Black Coffee's interview on Podcast and Chill, alongside MacG and Sol Phenduka, will be available on the big screen soon.

Those eager to access the content of the much-anticipated interview chat can watch it exclusively at Sterkinekor cinemas on 23 February.

“In this exclusive interview, he opens up about his life, challenges, and triumphs, giving viewers an intimate, personal view of his life,” reads the Sterkinekor website.

The interview has not been classified yet, but the movie house expects a classification of above 18.

Tickets are said to be selling fast, with the Mall of Africa screening reportedly sold out.

Mall of Africa - SOLD OUT !!!!!



Tickets - https://t.co/nR24mjlTIL pic.twitter.com/PBK1KlnFaL ' Solomzi Thandubuntu (@Solphendukaa) February 16, 2023

If you are unable to secure a ticket, the Black Coffee episode will be streamed on Podcast and Chill Network's YouTube channel the following week.

Imagine purchasing a cinema ticket to go and listen to a man gossip about his failed marriage. We're truly a special nation 😂 ' MASTER- T 🎓🎓🎓🤌🏿 (@thabo_shingange) February 17, 2023

Now people must leave their internet in the house and go to a cinema. Are we going forward or are we going backwards? ' Sbu M (@sbu_gs) February 16, 2023

Those of you complaining lack vision, because this move is going to change the podcast game forever... lots of opportunities are going to be born from this boss move. ' MASIYA (@DR_MASIYAH) February 16, 2023