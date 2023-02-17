Go

Black Coffee’s interview with MacG to hit the big screen

Those eager to access the content of the much-anticipated interview chat can watch it exclusively at Sterkinekor cinemas on 23 February.

Picture: Instagram/@realblackcoffee.
17 February 2023 16:31

Cape Town – DJ Black Coffee's interview on Podcast and Chill, alongside MacG and Sol Phenduka, will be available on the big screen soon.

“In this exclusive interview, he opens up about his life, challenges, and triumphs, giving viewers an intimate, personal view of his life,” reads the Sterkinekor website.

The interview has not been classified yet, but the movie house expects a classification of above 18.

Tickets are said to be selling fast, with the Mall of Africa screening reportedly sold out.

If you are unable to secure a ticket, the Black Coffee episode will be streamed on Podcast and Chill Network's YouTube channel the following week.

