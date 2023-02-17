All reasonable measures taken to financially support eligible students - UCT

Students demonstrated on campus this week over fee blocks which prevent students with outstanding debt from registering.

CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town (UCT) management said that it had taken all reasonable measures to financially support as many eligible students as possible.

UCT’s student representative council on Thursday night held a night vigil on the upper campus in support of these students.

Spokesperson, Elijah Moholola, said that face-to-face lectures and research programmes would resume from Friday after teaching and learning were moved online following fees-related demonstrations at the university this week.

"In instances where it is not immediately possible to return to lectures on campus, such courses will only resume in person on Monday. This could include but is not limited to instances where it is practically preferable or where plans have already been made to continue with classes remotely for the remainder of the week."