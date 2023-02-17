Activist group welcomes sentences handed down in long-running child abuse case

In 2010, a group of six men and women was arrested on a range on various sexual violations as well as child abuse and child neglect. After years of delays, they were found guilty last May by the Pretoria North Magistrates Court and on Thursday, four of them were sentenced to life behind bars.

JOHANNESBURG - Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) has welcomed the conclusion of a harrowing case that's taken more than a decade to wrap up.

In 2010, a group of six men and women was arrested on a range on various sexual violations as well as child abuse and child neglect.

Their victims included four of their own biological children and two foster children.

After years of delays, they were found guilty last May by the Pretoria North Magistrates Court and on Thursday, four of them were sentenced to life behind bars.

Women and Men Against Child Abuse has been actively lobbying for justice for the victims in this case.

The organisation's Tania Otto: "We're extremely satisfied with the sentences. It has been a long road. The defence teams have in 12 years made a mockery of our justice system. No victim empathy was shown by them or the accused actually and having looked at this trial, it would definitely deter people from coming forward and from victims accessing the justice system. This was a travesty how they carried on with it."