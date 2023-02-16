‘What's the carbon footprint?' ask critics about Greta Thunberg’s new book

Social media users have questioned why Thunberg, an environmentalist would 'kill more trees' by printing her new book, The Climate Book, on paper.

CAPE TOWN – Environmental activist, Greta Thunberg, has released a book aimed at educating people about the climate crisis, and what needs to be done to address it.

Thunberg has called _The Climate Book, _which has input from over 100 scientists, activists and journalists, the biggest story in the world that must be spoken far and wide.

Profits made from book sales will all go to charity.

“I have gathered the wisdom of over 100 contributors to highlight the many different crises we face and equip us with the knowledge we need to avoid a climate disaster,” the 20-year-old posted on social media.

I’m so pleased to share that The Climate Book is now available in the USA and Canada! I have gathered the wisdom of over one hundred contributors to highlight the many different crises we face and equip us with the knowledge we need to avoid a climate disaster. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/z2AD32Oac1 ' Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 14, 2023

Thunberg is best known, for among other things, Fridays for Future protests where as a teenager, she would spend her Fridays outside the Swedish parliament calling for stronger action on climate change.

Her efforts would soon become a global phenomenon, with young people all over the world joining her calls for climate justice.

The activist is also known for being outspoken and not holding back, even when addressing world leaders.

But her activism has not come without criticism.

_The Climate Book _has received backlash on social media, with users questioning why an environmentalist would kill more trees by printing their book on paper.

I feel sad for all the trees you cut down to produce this book and all that paper. Seems like a thick Book, what is the carbon footprint of this book? ' Anmol Singh (@DeltaNinety) February 14, 2023

So you had to talk to hundreds of experts to find out that the earth gets hot in the summer and cold in the winter and has been for billions of years 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👉🤡 ' Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) February 14, 2023

If you were serious about the environment and public awareness, you would provide it for free, digitally. ' PuertoRicanRedneck🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@Redneck8296) February 14, 2023

Some adults have never heard of recycled paper.



Just buy lots of copies of Greta’s book and the answer to your question may reveal itself. ' Nd Uche (@nd_uche) February 15, 2023