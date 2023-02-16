Go

‘What's the carbon footprint?' ask critics about Greta Thunberg’s new book

Social media users have questioned why Thunberg, an environmentalist would 'kill more trees' by printing her new book, The Climate Book, on paper.

The Climate Book by Greta Thunberg. Picture: Twitter/@GretaThunberg
The Climate Book by Greta Thunberg. Picture: Twitter/@GretaThunberg
16 February 2023 15:28

CAPE TOWN – Environmental activist, Greta Thunberg, has released a book aimed at educating people about the climate crisis, and what needs to be done to address it.

Thunberg has called _The Climate Book, _which has input from over 100 scientists, activists and journalists, the biggest story in the world that must be spoken far and wide.

Profits made from book sales will all go to charity.

“I have gathered the wisdom of over 100 contributors to highlight the many different crises we face and equip us with the knowledge we need to avoid a climate disaster,” the 20-year-old posted on social media.

Thunberg is best known, for among other things, Fridays for Future protests where as a teenager, she would spend her Fridays outside the Swedish parliament calling for stronger action on climate change.

Her efforts would soon become a global phenomenon, with young people all over the world joining her calls for climate justice.

The activist is also known for being outspoken and not holding back, even when addressing world leaders.

But her activism has not come without criticism.

_The Climate Book _has received backlash on social media, with users questioning why an environmentalist would kill more trees by printing their book on paper.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA