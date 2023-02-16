'We told the driver to slow down but he didn't listen': Makhado crash survivor

One of the survivors of the killer bus and cash-in-transit van collision that took place in Makhado this week says this isn't the first time he's been in an accident on a local road.

MAKHADO - After 21 people were killed in a collision between a bus and cash-in-transit vehicle on the N1 highway in Makhado on Monday, one victim of the crash has called on authorities to help by ensuring stricter regulations for drivers.

When Eyewitness News arrived at Elim Hospital on Wednesday, one of the health facilities where a few of the injured passengers were recovering, some relayed how severe their pains were. But it was one elderly man who caught the attention of the officials.

Speaking to Deputy Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and the Limpopo MEC for Transport, Florence Radzilani, the man said it was not the first time he landed in hospital due to an accident on public transport.

He asked the officials to put up stricter regulations, expressing his concern with the levels of negligent driving.

“The bus driver was speeding, and some of the passengers kept on asking him to slow down, but he wouldn’t listen,” he said.

One of the survivors of the tragic bus crash in Makhado explains to deputy transport minister, Sindiswe Chikunga, that the bus was unroadworthy. He says it was attempting to overtake a car on the narrow Makhdao N1 Highway when it collided head-on with a C.I.T van.

According to the police’s preliminary report, the cash-in-transit van was attempting to overtake a vehicle on a narrow road before it collided with the bus, which was commuting about 75 people on Monday afternoon. The report also said the bus was roadworthy. The final report will be released soon.

The commuters were travelling from Louis Trichardt town to various villages in the Vhembe district of Limpopo.

Chikunga emphasised that such a tragic accident could have been avoided if the driver of the cash-in-transit van in this case practiced patience, especially driving on the narrow N1 highway in Makhado.

“It is common knowledge that road crashes do not just happen; they happen because of certain contributory factors. These contributory factors are real circumstantial elements that are present at the time of the crash.”

“To motorists out there, exercise care and patience on the road. Be patient at the various enforcement interventions and remember that these officers are out there doing a thankless task, exposed to the elements, just to ensure our safety,” she added.

On Wednesday morning, Chikunga alongside officials from the Limpopo government, visited the various hospitals where the injured passengers of the fatal crash are admitted.

Chikunga also addressed community members at Biaba, a village in Makhado, where she assured them that the national transport department was working to curb the scourge of fatal road crashes.

With some of the community members having lost their loved ones in the bus crash and seeking a way forward, she assured them that relief packages would be released, including money from the Road Accident Fund.

While police conclude their investigations into the crash, there are concerns over whom to hold accountable for the accident.